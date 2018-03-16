St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: Bust out the bagpipes and raise a Guinness at A. J. O’Brady’s Irish Pub & Grill 

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Bust out the bagpipes and raise a Guinness -- Saturday, March 17th is St. Patrick's Day. Carl spent the morning at A. J. O’Brady’s Irish Pub & Grill -- where they are not waiting until Saturday to start the celebrations.
THUR 3/15:Live Music by Pat McCurdy around 6pm, $6 Reuben & Side available ALL DAY, FREE Irish Toast at 6pm, Cashel IRISH DANCERS & Kilt Contest during The Pat McCurdy Show. (inside The Main Mill stop by the Vendor fair)
FRI 3/16: Watch us & The Trinity Irish Dancers on Fox 6 from 7a-9a, Live Music by Rebel Grace 6:30pm, Trinity Irish Dancers, Fish Fry available ALL DAY
SAT 3/17: Live Music by DJ Dublin during the day & then The Love Monkeys 6pm,Breakfast served 6a-11a, FREE IRISH COFFEE w/ breakfast 6a-8a, FREE Guinness toast at 9a, Special SPD Menu 11a-11p,Trinity Irish Dancers 3pm & Bagpiper stopping by. YES we'll have corned beef, we have it everyday ;)
SHUTTLE TO ERIN PARADE $10/person, LIMO SERVICE for those commuting the Menomonee Falls area $10/person: to set up your ride for the parade or the limo Call Scott 414-732-8632
SUN 3/18: Recovery Breakfast & Bloodies 9a-1p, 50cent wings 1p-cl, kids eat FREE 5p-cl