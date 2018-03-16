St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: Bust out the bagpipes and raise a Guinness at A. J. O’Brady’s Irish Pub & Grill 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Bust out the bagpipes and raise a Guinness -- Saturday, March 17th is St. Patrick's Day. Carl spent the morning at A. J. O’Brady’s Irish Pub & Grill -- where they are not waiting until Saturday to start the celebrations.

About ST.PATRICK'S DAY FESTIVAL WEEKEND MARCH 15TH-18TH (website)

THUR 3/15:Live Music by Pat McCurdy around 6pm, $6 Reuben & Side available ALL DAY, FREE Irish Toast at 6pm, Cashel IRISH DANCERS & Kilt Contest during The Pat McCurdy Show. (inside The Main Mill stop by the Vendor fair)

FRI 3/16: Watch us & The Trinity Irish Dancers on Fox 6 from 7a-9a, Live Music by Rebel Grace 6:30pm, Trinity Irish Dancers, Fish Fry available ALL DAY