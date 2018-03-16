Washington HS basketball star plays at state after pleading guilty to armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — One of Washington High School’s star basketball players could soon be heading to prison. Star forward, Deontay Long, took the court as his team took on La Crosse Central at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday, March 16. He’s playing although he pleaded guilty to helping commit an armed robbery last year.

A criminal complaint says, Long was with several others who robbed a Jimmy John’s driver at gunpoint then went on to steal a car.

In the stands it was all about the game — even from opposing team students.

“If the WIAA is willing to allow this to happen, I think you just have to deal with it,” said Sabrina Servais, La Crosse Central student.

“If he plead guilty, he manned up to what he did so I’d let him play if it was me,” said Aremar Liggis, La Crosse Central student.

The WIAA says a rule change will be brought up at the next possible time, a membership meeting in April 2019. Right now, pleading guilty to a felony is not covered in WIAA prohibited conduct.

Long will be sentenced for the armed robbery in April.