$8.75/hour: Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program offers teens experience in the workforce

MILWAUKEE — It’s an initiative that’s allowing Milwaukee teens to get ahead in the workforce. The Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program is aimed at helping young people make the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

From hard hats and yellow vests to sensitive situations and hospital gowns — the jobs available for young people in Milwaukee run the gamut.

“They can work within various city departments like the Department of Health, Department of City Development, the library. They even have the opportunity to work in my office or my colleagues’ office or the Common Council,” said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey.

Alderman Rainey said he’s excited about the opportunity teens will have as part of the Earn & Learn Summer Youth Internship Program.

“It gives a great opportunity for students to gain some experience as to what is like in the workplace,” Rainey said.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 19 who are willing to work Monday through Friday, 20 hours per week and commit to working for the entire eight-week program from June 7 to Aug. 3 will get paid $8.75 per hour. Having this exposure is priceless.

“I think this opportunity presents a very valuable experience. The hope is this is the nexus between them having an internship and hopefully leading to a career,” said Rainey.

It allows young people to understand the challenges and responsibilities that come with certain positions. Kids will utilize their free time in a productive and constructive way — benefiting their future.

“It’s not only an opportunity to put a few dollars in your pocket, getting ready for the upcoming school year. It’s also a great opportunity to improve your skill set — to have something to add to your resume and build upon your character as you progress here in the city of Milwaukee,” said Rainey.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 23.

CLICK HERE to learn more.