CUDAHY -- A garage fire in Cudahy spread to three homes, causing minor damage to two of them Sunday, March 18.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. near Adams and Hatley.

No one was hurt, and no one was displaced as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The above video was shared with FOX6 News by Tony Zukowski.