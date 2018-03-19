$100 million school safety plan touted by Gov. Scott Walker now in jeopardy

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker is now pleading with state lawmakers to pass his $100 million school safety plan, but it is already in jeopardy in Madison.

In Onalaska, two hours from the Capitol, Gov. Walker on Monday, March 19 delivered a blunt message to lawmakers as he seeks grants so school districts can add security and hire armed guards.

Assembly Republicans will take up the plan as-is in a special session this week, but Senate Republicans were drafting their own plan on Monday. It may not become public until Tuesday, the same day as the vote in the regular sessions.

Senator Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) expects the plans to look very similar.

“Well, I can’t say definitively, but when we talked last week, we were supporting the governor’s initiative,” Darling said.

Not only do both chambers have to pass identical bills, they have to both do it in the same type of session. It is an unusual sticking point — one that University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Mordecai Lee said is best explained with props.

“If the Senate passed the bill with the words here, and the Assembly passed the bill with the same words here, it doesn’t go to the governor because it’s not the same piece of paper,” Lee said.

Democrats say the school safety plan does not go far enough since it does not include gun control.

As for the division between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald that has Walker’s plan in jeopardy…

“It’s a competition. A stupid competition between Fitzgerald, Vos and Walker,” said Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee). “Whose ego will be bigger at the end of the day?”

School safety is not the only issue in the balance. Republicans also do not agree on how to shut down Lincoln Hills youth prison or whether to create an August sales tax holiday.

Sen. Darling told FOX6 News, deadlines seem to get people to make decisions, which she is looking forward to.