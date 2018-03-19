‘Favorite burger place:’ Oscar’s Winner’s Circle opens with more Mexican influences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the snip of scissors and an assist from a mariachi band, the newest burger bar in Milwaukee was open for business Monday, March 19.

“Waiting for the customers to walk into the door and say, ‘hello, welcome to Oscar’s Winner’s Circle,'" said Oscar Castañeda, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Elisabeth Stoeger.

Oscar’s Pub and Grill on Pierce St. has been a favorite since the couple opened it back in 2011. Oscar’s Winner’s Circle is just a couple of miles away on 38th and Burnham.

“That’s our favorite burger place, and so we wanted to see how this is, and it’s just as good," patron Henry Rios said.

Just as good, but not the same. The basic burger-and-beer concept is still intact, but the new place will have more Mexican influences on the menu.

“We’re putting in chicharrón in the burger. We’re putting al pastor in the burger," said Castañeda.

There are also 40 beer taps, featuring a variety of local craft brews that help wash down the meal.

It took a lot of work to get the building, home of the former Winner’s Circle Bar, ready for opening day. Castañeda said they opened up the space with floor-to-ceiling windows and put in a brand-new kitchen – very tangible investment in this Burnham Park neighborhood.

“He’s going to be employing people from the neighborhood and taking care of the neighbors around here, and hopefully bringing people – good people – into the neighborhood to spend their money," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan.

“It makes me feel good to know that a local guy is offering this much hospitality to so many people," added Val Kupczak-Rios.

Oscar’s Winner’s Circle will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.