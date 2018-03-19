× Homicide investigation: Driver crashes into yard after being shot in Racine

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night, March 18 in the area of Arlington Avenue and Kearney Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the area shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Additional calls were received about a possible accident involving a minivan that struck a tree.

Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Caravan in the front yard of a home. The operator of the Caravan was inside and unresponsive.

It was discovered that the operator had been shot. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.