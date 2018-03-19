× Trail camera captures what appears to be cougar in Colgate; DNR taking a closer look

COLGATE — A FOX6 News viewer’s trail camera has captured what appears to be another shot of a cougar.

Kelly W. reached out to us to say the picture was captured by the trail cam on at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. The trail cam is located just north of Highway Q in Colgate.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wisconsin DNR to find out if they are aware of this sighting. Officials say it’s hard to know whether this is a cougar or house cat. They are consulting with other wildlife biologists and taking a closer look at the tree in the background — which could give them something from which to measure. Those measurements could help DNR officials determine the size of the animal and thus the species.