× $16.78/hour starting pay: Milwaukee Post Office hiring city carrier assistants

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a job? The Milwaukee Post Office is seeking “city carrier assistants,” and the starting pay is $16.78 per hour.

You are encouraged to build an online profile and apply HERE.

The posting will open on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 and close at midnight on Monday, March 26, 2018.

According to a news release from the United States Postal Service, the “city carrier assistant” position is a new category of “non-career employee,” and offers a path to possible future employment as a full-time mail carrier with “postal career employee status.”

Again, starting pay is $16.78 per hour.

“City carrier assistants” will be appointed for a term not to exceed 360 days. At the end of the term, city carrier assistants will be eligible for reappointment for another 360-day term. The city carrier assistants will enjoy benefits including salary increases, vacation time and an opportunity to enroll in a health benefits plan after 360 days of employment.

Applications must be submitted online.

Immediately after an application is accepted, applicants will be directed to information to assist in preparing for the Postal Entrance Examination 473. Although this is the only test support material made available by the Postal Service, applicants might also choose to acquire additional test practice material from outside sources such as a library, bookstore, or online search. A minimum score of 70 (excluding veterans’ preference points) is required to be considered for the position. Higher scores are given hiring preference, so it is very important to be prepared and do well on this exam.

To be considered for employment, an applicant must also have a valid state driver’s license, demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record, and successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening.

The United States Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.