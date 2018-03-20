Click It or Ticket: South Milwaukee police warn drivers to buckle up

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The South Milwaukee Police Department is warning drivers: wear your seat belt or pay the price.

Shared on their Facebook page Tuesday, March 20, South Milwaukee police shared a photo of a truck that smashed into a telephone pole. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The photo shows a spiderweb crack in the windshield — which was made by the driver’s head, according to police.

South Milwaukee police say the department routinely participates in the Click It or Ticket program. Extra patrols focus on traffic enforcement, specifically seat belt laws during these times.