Located: Missing mother, son found safe in Madison

MILWAUKEE — Teana Mcmillon, 23, and her son Zaiyier Young, 5, have been found safe in Madison. Police say Mcmillon and her son were classified as “critically missing.”

There was concern after the family last spoke with Mcmillon on March 1 — when she was living at 17th and Atkinson in Milwaukee. She was reported missing a week later. Since early March, the family has been walking around the area she was last seen, posting flyers and asking that anyone who knows something to call police.

Madison police confirmed with FOX6 News on Tuesday morning, March 20th that both Zaiyier and his mother were found safe in Madison.