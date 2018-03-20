Recognize this suspect? Man wanted for robbing bank in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood

Posted 5:15 pm, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, March 20, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch on S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in the city's Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, March 20.

Officials say a male suspect entered the bank around 2 p.m., approached an employee at the counter and presented a demand note.  The suspect then stole money and ran away from the scene.

Suspect in robbery of BMO Harris Bank branch in Bay View

The suspect is described as a male, white, with a thin build.  He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots, dark-rimmed glasses, and a New York Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

