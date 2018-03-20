Recognize this suspect? Man wanted for robbing bank in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch on S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in the city's Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, March 20.

Officials say a male suspect entered the bank around 2 p.m., approached an employee at the counter and presented a demand note. The suspect then stole money and ran away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots, dark-rimmed glasses, and a New York Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.