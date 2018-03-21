Kidde recalls dual sensor smoke alarm due to potential safety risk

Kidde is recalling dual sensor smoke alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. About 452,000 smoke alarms were sold the U.S. — and about 40,000 were sold in Canada.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

This recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

Consumer Contact:

Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

According to CPSC: