Man accused of threatening Gov. Walker in Facebook comment, said he was expressing ‘frustration’

WAUKESHA — 45-year-old Nicholas Hager of Lannon is accused of threatening Governor Scott Walker in a comment on Facebook. He now faces the following misdemeanor charges:

Computer message – threaten/injury or harm

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, dispatchers for the Wisconsin State Capitol Police took a call on Thursday morning, March 8 from a campaign employee for State Rep. Dana Wachs, a candidate for governor. The employee “wanted to report a threat” to the governor that had been posted on social media. The employee noticed a comment that was posted by Hager in response to a posting Wachs made about Gov. Walker and a school shooting. The comment read as follows:

“I suggest we take all our firearms to the governor’s mansion and execute the parasite.”

The campaign employee told investigators he “feared for the governor and his family’s safety” because he thought Hager might to the residence with guns.

Later on March 8, investigators were able to get in touch with Hager. He “immediately took responsibility for making the threat,” saying that he made the post from his home, the complaint says. Hager told police “he makes a lot of ‘colorful’ political social media posts and they had never caused him problems in the past.” He said “he did not mean to threaten or harm anyone and wasn’t aware anyone would even take his posts seriously.” Hager says he was just expressing frustration with government and how it is affected people right now.

The complaint goes on to say Hager stated “he does not like guns, doesn’t own any weapons, has no weapons training, and has no intentions of driving to Madison or harming Governor Walker, himself or anyone else.” He also said “if he were in a room alone with Governor Walker he would refuse to shake his hand.” Hager was placed under arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

Hager is due in court for his initial appearance on Monday, April 2.