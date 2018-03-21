Shenanigans at ‘Shenanigans:’ Man charged after apparent fight over girl led to shooting, wild chase

KENOSHA — Shenanigans…at “Shenanigans.” A wild night began at a business with a fitting name. A Kenosha man is charged in a case in which a woman was shot with an airsoft gun, a vehicle was nearly run off the road and a woman was run over.

Richard Pawlaczyk, 20, is facing multiple felonies after an apparent fight over a girl led to a chase and left a woman in the hospital.

By definition, a shenanigan (noun) is an underhanded trick or questionable conduct.

In Kenosha, Shenanigans is a liquor store along Sheridan Rd. which might be a fitting name for what investigators say started there.

Investigators say in the parking lot, a witness indicated Pawlaczyk pulled out an airsoft pistol and shot a man he was waiting for in the face. It was just the start of the shenanigans that investigators say followed.

Police say after the shooting, Pawlaczyk took off in a truck, and so did the victim, along with three friends. They indicated they were soon rammed by the suspect vehicle, as Pawlaczyk was “wielding a machete.” The victims said they parked near the “Old Miraz’s Diner” near Sheridan and 75th St., where one man “went flying” after he was struck by Pawlaczyk’s truck.

The group got back into their vehicle, eventually turning onto Jerilyn Simmons’ street.

“I heard a thud — saw a couple cars down the road and all the guys jump out,” said Simmons.

There, investigators say Pawlaczyk hunted the group again, hitting a vehicle and running over a female as he fled.

“Then I heard a girl screaming about her legs, so I called 911,” said Simmons.

Every story has two sides. Once caught, Pawlaczyk told police he was the victim. He said his truck was attacked at Bonos Gas Station, and the other group “threw a hammer at his windshield.”

He told police he believed the group was shooting at him. Police say Pawlaczyk’s story began to fall apart.

When pressed about the incident at Shenanigans, the suspect told police he “forgot he had been there earlier in the night.”

Pawlaczyk faces the following charges:

Injury by negligent use/weapon/explosive

Second degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Hit-and-run involving injury (two counts)

First degree recklessly endangering safety

He made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, March 20. Cash bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 27.