Wisconsin officials impose statewide ash borer quarantine, goes into effect on March 30

MADISON — Wisconsin officials are imposing a statewide emerald ash borer quarantine.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Wednesday that the statewide quarantine will go into effect on March 30.

All but two Wisconsin counties are either under quarantine or adjacent to a quarantined county in the state or a neighboring state. No one can move firewood out of a quarantined county to non-quarantined areas and business that handle ash wood must sign agreements with DATCP specifying how they’ll reduce the risk of moving the insect.

Imposing a statewide quarantine means firewood from an emerald ash borer-quarantined area can move freely between counties and businesses will no longer need risk-reduction agreements.

Movement of firewood from counties under gypsy moth quarantines will still be prohibited.