Looking for an Easter egg hunt? Milwaukee police have a couple of options for you

MILWAUKEE — Easter Eggs will soon be popping up across Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Department is celebrating the season with two upcoming egg hunts.

MPD’s Office of Community Outreach and Education is hosting an Easter event with the students of Rogers Academy on Friday, March 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Don and Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club, 1975 S. 24th Street. There will be an egg hunt, games and prizes for dozens of students in attendance.

MPD District Seven is hosting its annual neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt for children on Saturday, March 24. The event will be held, rain or shine, and Lincoln Park Picnic Areas #1 and #2 (1301 W. Hampton Avenue) starting at 1 p.m .