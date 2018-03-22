Oconomowoc High School evacuated over possible air quality issue, students felt ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- Oconomowoc High School has been evacuated -- a Facebook post by the school district indicates it is possibly an air quality issue.

Silver Lake Intermediate students rehearsing for a Choir Concert apparently became lightheaded and complained of feeling suddenly ill. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and Silver Lake and Oconomowoc High School students were evacuated from the buildings.

Oconomowoc High School students are being dismissed for the remainder of the day.

The complete post reads as follows:

URGENT MESSAGE: OHS & OAC EVACUATED FOR NON-VIOLENT SITUATION: There has been an unexpected situation at OHS and the OAC this morning. This is not a situation of school violence, it is a possible air quality issue. Silver Lake Intermediate students rehearsing for a Choir Concert became lightheaded and complained of feeling suddenly ill. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and Silver Lake and Oconomowoc High School students were evacuated from the buildings. We have determined that students and staff should not re-enter the building until we can confirm it is safe. OHS students are being dismissed immediately, for the remainder of the day. Oconomowoc Transport is enroute to pick up students to bring them home. Students with possessions inside the building will not be allowed to re-enter for those items. We will communicate further details as soon as possible. Emergency personnel are inside the building now.

