Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, March 21. Two people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. in the area of 92nd and Burleigh.

Police say a 25-year-old man sustained a serious gunshot wound and is in critical condition at an area hospital. This incident resulted from an argument between two known subjects.

The incident remains under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 40th and Cherry.

Police say a 40-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

They are searching for a known suspect.