Retail theft leads to vehicle theft, prompting shutdown of I-94 near County SS

WAUKESHA COUNTY — All lanes on I-94 were temporarily shut down near County SS Thursday, March 21 due to law enforcement activity.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began after a retail theft from Johnson Creek. Jefferson County officials called in a description of the vehicle — and City of Delafield officials located the vehicle on eastbound I-94.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Highway SS, and a male subject fled the vehicle, stole another vehicle and left the area.

The two female subjects from the vehicle remained on scene and were taken into custody.