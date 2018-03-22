× Speeds reached 115 mph: Driver sought after fleeing traffic stop in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver that fled a traffic stop early Thursday morning, March 22.

It began around 1:33 a.m. after a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-41 at CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The reason for the stop was for the license plate not matching the vehicle.

Once the traffic stop was attempted, the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed northbound on I-41. The vehicle was bearing Wisconsin temporary operation tag N3667W and is described as a Silver Dodge Magnum.

The vehicle reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and covered approximately 12.2 miles.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated as the vehicle exited I-41 at 9th Avenue in the city of Oshkosh.

The driver has yet to be identified.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the driver, please contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (920)929-3390.