Truck slams into North Shore Bank building near Capitol and Oakland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- Police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a bank in Shorewood early Thursday morning, March 22nd. It happened near Capitol Drive and Oakland Avenue.

Police say the driver, a man in his 70's, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was headed eastbound on Capitol Drive before crashing.

The vehicle crashed into the North Shore Bank building -- damaging the first floor offices of the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or the amount of damaged sustained to the building.