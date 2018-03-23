Caught on camera: Kenosha police look to identify bank armed robbery suspects

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are looking for help to identify a pair of suspects who robbed the TCF bank on 63rd St. on Thursday, March 22.

Officials say the two subjects entered the bank around 9:20 a.m., both armed with handguns, and demanded money from the teller. After the teller gave them money, the two fled the area on foot. The suspects were gone before officers arrived and have not been located. No one was injured during the robbery.

The two suspects are described as males, African-American. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a light-colored bandana covering his face. The second suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, dark pants with a yellow bandana covering his face.

The Kenosha Police Department is looking for information from anyone who may recognize the suspects. If you have information, please contact Det. Matt Hagen at 262-605-5267 or the Kenosha Area Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333.