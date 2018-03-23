Report of shots fired sends police to Kiel High School, no evidence of gunman

KIEL, Wis. — There was a heavy police presence at Kiel High School in Kiel, Wisconsin Friday morning, March 23 following reports of shots fired outside the school. Police say all students and staff are safe — and there is no evidence of a gunman at this time.

Police say a staff member inside the school called 911 around 6:45 a.m. — indicating she heard shots fired outside the building.

The Kiel Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department responded to the scene. About 20 people were escorted from the building.

FOX 11‘s Lauren Kalil reports officers went inside with rifles drawn. Several other officers entered the main doors, also with guns drawn.

Entrances to the school were immediately blocked — and classes have been cancelled at Kiel-area schools today. Kiel buses were re-routed to New Holstein’s bus garage. That is where parents can pick up children. Parents with questions can call: 920-894-2909 x220.

At this time, there is no evidence of a gunman — and no information that there were actual shots fired. Police continue to search the area.

All students and staff are safe.

Kiel Police received information on Tuesday that an alleged school shooting was planned for Friday at Kiel High School in the City of Kiel, Wisconsin.

At the time, authorities said no evidence was found to validate any of the rumors.

On Wednesday, March 21, the Kiel Police Department released the following statement:

No one that we have interviewed has been able to provide any credible information to validate a threat made to Kiel High School. We are asking people to please refrain from posting or sharing information, especially on social media that is not supported by factual information. We are well aware that there are a lot of students who are sharing information that when investigated have not proven to be reliable at all. Most of the information being shared by people that we are aware of are sharing rumors they have heard. If anyone has direct knowledge of information related to this incident, we ask that you please report it to our PD as soon as possible. Thank you. Chief Dave