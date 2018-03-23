Palermo’s and Hunger Task Force stuff 800 Easter baskets with food for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Easter baskets packed with not just food -- but also love and caring. With nine days left until Easter, a local company is helping the Hunger Task Force make it extra special for hundreds of families.

For many people, Easter is a special time of fellowship with family across the dinner table, filled with an inviting meal. To make that happen for those in need, 800 baskets were filled at Hunger Task Force by 100 Palermo's Pizza employees. It's their 11th year doing this.

"We have actually given away over a half million pounds of food," said Palermo's Pizza Chief Creative Officer Laurie Fallucca.

In the past, the emphasis was on non-perishable food -- but this year each of the baskets are filled with 29 items, including 58 pounds of fresh food.

"People are really excited about getting fresh pears and there's cantaloupe in here. And we've got avocados! I mean how often -- I don't even get avocados in the winter," Fallucca said.

Families will also get a nine pound fresh ham and Fallucca said "they're also getting each 24 frozen pizzas. So it's not only is it enough for a hot Easter meal but it's also enough food for the whole family for the week."

Fallucca said they love working with the Hunger Task Force because it's local, like the company, and it helps the Milwaukee community. The Hunger Task Force provides food to 75 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.