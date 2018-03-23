Randolph man accused of dropping gravel from dump truck to elude pursing deputies

DODGE COUNTY — 34-year-old Theodore Tamminga of Randolph faces multiple charges following a family disturbance and police pursuit involving a dump truck.

Tamminga is charged with the following:

Operating while intoxicated – 5th offense

Attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer

Operate a motor vehicle while revoked, 2nd offense

On Wednesday, March 21, deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a family disturbance around 7 p.m. at a home in the Town of Westford. Dodge County dispatchers were collecting information from the complainant who stated the suspect, Tamminga, was leaving in a dump truck.

A Dodge County deputy was in the area and saw the dump truck traveling on Hickory Point Road near County Highway G. Once the dump truck turned onto County Highway G, a deputy attempted to affect a traffic stop on the dump truck. But it failed to stop and began fleeing north on County Highway G.

During the pursuit, the driver of the dump truck raised the dump box of the dump truck and was able to dump a substantial amount of dirt and rocks onto the road. The pursuing squads were able to navigate through the debris which covered both lanes of travel for approximately 40-50 yards.

The pursuit continued west on County Highway G into Columbia County. The dump truck eventually drove off the road and entered a field where the dump truck became stuck in mud ending the pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, Tamminga, was taken into custody at the scene.

Assisting agencies include Randolph Police and EMS, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Dodge County Highway Department and Dodge County Emergency Management. No law enforcement officers, EMS personal, paramedics or civilians were injured during this incident.