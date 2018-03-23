× Seasonal culinary services employees at Six Flags see wage increase, start at $9.50/hour

GURNEE — Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, March 23 that it will raise wages for seasonal culinary services employees.

A news release indicates seasonal positions in culinary services will start at $9.50 per hour. The increase will take effect March 26.

Team members at Six Flags enjoy a myriad of benefits by working at the world’s largest regional theme park company including free, unlimited admission, special employee events, reward and recognition programs, in-park discounts and an exciting work environment with opportunities for career growth. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com. The next hiring events take place on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesday, April 3 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Six Flags Great America, 542 N. Route 21 in Gurnee.