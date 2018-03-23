× Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam man overdoses on heroin before getting behind the wheel

MILWAUKEE — A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man is suspected of overdosing on heroin before getting behind the wheel on Thursday, March 22, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies were dispatched to a crash on northbound I-43 at Bender Rd. around 5:45 p.m. When they got to the scene, the deputies were informed by North Shore Fire Department (NSFD) that the driver was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. NSFD reported that they had been performing CPR on the driver when the passenger informed them that the driver had just used “a bump” of heroin prior to getting on the freeway. NSFD administered a dose of Narcan and the driver responded to the Narcan by regaining consciousness.

Deputies determined there was no crash. The driver became unconscious while driving due to the heroin overdose. The passenger was able to maneuver the vehicle over to the side of the road from the passenger seat.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for further medical care due to the heroin overdose.

The Beaver Dam man is expected to be charged with DUI – 5th / Drugs, which is a Class H felony punishable by up to six years in prison; and Felony Bail Jumping, which is also a Class H felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The man is currently out on bail for a felony DUI arrest.