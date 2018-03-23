× ‘Slightly raised levels’ of CO force cancellation of weekend events at Oconomowoc HS, arts center

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc High school and the Oconomowoc Arts Center (OAC) will remain closed — and all practices and events planned for tihs weekend will be canceled. This, after experts determined there were slightly raised levels of carbon monoxide (CO) inside the OAC on Friday, March 23.

A statement on the Oconomowoc Area School District says the following:

“While levels are below the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) standard of safety, we believe it is necessary to determine the source of these readings before allowing anyone into the building. “We will be working through the weekend to determine the source of these readings and will provide updates as we continue to learn more. The safety of our students, staff, and community continues to be our priority and we are using an abundance of caution to ensure safety for everyone. “We will communicate with families by voicemail and email once it is safe for students and staff to access the building. Information will also be posted on oasd.org and social media.”