TMZ: Actress DuShon Monique Brown dies of apparent heart attack

Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who stars in “Chicago Fire,” has died after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to TMZ. She was 49.

TMZ reports, sources say, Brown admitted herself to a Chicago hospital a few days ago after suffering chest pains. The report says Brown went through some tests and released.

Friday, TMZ sources say Brown died at home after some type of cardiac episode.

DuShon, is a Chicago native. She has been on “Chicago Fire” since 2012, and is also known for her role in “Prison Break” from 2005 to 2007.

TMZ reports DuShon leaves behind a daughter.