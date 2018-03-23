× Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy charged with conducting unauthorized strip search

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with conducting an unauthorized strip search at the Waukesha County Jail. The search happened back on November 21, 2017.

According to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the 19-year veteran deputy assisted in a traffic stop in which an arrest of the passengers had been made. Officials say it was alleged the deputy conducted a strip search improperly at the Waukesha county Jail following the incident.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation was pending.

The sheriff’s office says the case was ultimately turned over to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.

On Friday, March 23, charges were filed for conducting an unauthorized strip search.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate internal investigation.

