Police investigate 2 homicides; victims are men ages 18, 35; no suspects in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two homicides — one that happened early on Saturday, March 24. The second shooting happened back on March 21, and the victim died on March 23.

Saturday’s homicide happened just before 4 a.m. near 33rd and Vine. Police said a man, 18, was shot by a male suspect and died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

MPD continues to search for the suspect.

Police said on Saturday the victim in a shooting that happened back on March 21 near 92nd and Burleigh, identified as Byron Burrows, 35, died from his injuries on March 23.

Police are currently seeking a known male suspect in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.