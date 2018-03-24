Putting student minds to the test: High school teams compete in FIRST Robotics Regional Competition

MILWAUKEE -- High school teams are going toe-to-toe Saturday morning, March 24 at the UWM Panther Arena for the FIRST Robotics Regional Competition.

About FIRST (website)

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded by Dean Kamen and Woodie Flowers in 1989 to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology. Based in Manchester, NH, the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity designs accessible, innovative programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills.

FIRST is More Than Robots. FIRST participation is proven to encourage students to pursue education and careers in STEM-related fields, inspire them to become leaders and innovators, and enhance their 21 st century work-life skills