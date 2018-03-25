Driver injured after car crashes into apartment building in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Fond du Lac Sunday morning, March 25.

At around 8:40 a.m. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called out to the Golfview Estates Apartments on Whispering Springs Drive for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a first floor apartment.

Upon arrival, crews found the car inside the bedroom of a first floor unit. The apartment was occupied at the time — but the occupant was not injured.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics and then taken to the hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Fond du Lac Building and Code responded to the scene and determined the first floor unit and the one above were uninhabitable. Both tenants were seeking temporary shelter on their own.

Fire crews provided shoring to the structure so the vehicle could be removed from the building.

Alliant Energy was also called to the scene and assisted with the isolating of electrical for the affected apartments.