Make your home spring ready at the Realtors Home & Garden Show

WEST ALLIS -- Ring in the spring with some updates to your home. The Realtors Home & Garden Show at State Fair Park is a great place to get started.

About the Realtors Home & Garden Show (website)

SHOW DATES & HOURS

Friday, March 23: 10am - 9pm

Saturday, March 24: 10am - 8pm

Sunday, March 25: 10am - 5pm

Monday, March 26: Closed

Tuesday, March 27: Closed

Wednesday, March 28: 4pm - 8pm

Thursday, March 29: 4pm - 8pm

Friday, March 30: 10am - 9pm

Saturday, March 31: 10am - 8pm

ADMISSION

Adults: $8.00

Children under 12: Free

Active or Retired Military: Free with ID

Sweep aside your outdated and overgrown home and garden spaces and get inspired at this year’s REALTORS® Home & Garden Show presented by Unilock®. There’s no better place to learn about all the hottest home improvement tips and trends.

If you’re looking for inspiration, stop by the show to visit with one of our 350+ exhibitors. Learn about the latest available products and chat with industry professionals regarding landscaping, windows, decks, kitchen and bath design, plumbing or HVAC needs, foundation repair, tree services, and much more.

And don’t forget to take advantage of one of the show’s many culinary demos or daily seminars provided at the Solutions Stage.

Finally, a visit to the show would not be complete without a tour of the stunning Garden Promenade, presented by the Wisconsin Landscape Contractors Association. Always a clear reminder that spring is just around the corner, the showcase features 10 elaborately designed landscape displays. Designed by the area’s top landscapers, each garden combines plantings, water features and hardscapes with creature comforts like outdoor kitchens, sound systems and fire pits to create a haven for relaxing or entertaining.