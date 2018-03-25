× Milwaukee or bust: City’s 1st streetcar vehicle set to arrive downtown Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s first new streetcar vehicle will arrive in the city on Monday, March 26.

In an update, officials on Twitter said Sunday the vehicle should cross into the Badger state around 9 a.m. Monday near Beloit. It’s set to arrive at its home in downtown Milwaukee around 11:30 a.m.

The 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcar vehicle traveled from the plant in Brookville, Pa. through Ohio, Indiana and Illinois before arriving in Milwaukee.

The vehicle’s arrival is expected to mark the first time the fleet’s color scheme will be seen by the public. It is the first of a five-vehicle order, with the remaining cars slated to arrive over the next few months.

It will be rolled off the truck on W. St. Paul Ave. between N. 2nd and N. 4th Sts., and then head inside the streetcar’s adjacent operations and maintenance facility on N. 4th St.

Short portions of W. St. Paul Ave. and N. 4th St. will be closed for a few hours to accommodate delivery.

MKE's 1st new #streetcar vehicle should cross WI line by truck at 9 am tmrw (Monday) near Beloit, arrive at MKE home around 11:30 am. Watch delivery on north side of St. Paul Ave. between 2nd and 4th Sts. #thehopmke #milwaukeeorbust pic.twitter.com/GuPl0ADGTf — The Hop (@thehopmke) March 26, 2018

Here's the truck hauling our first #streetcar from @BrookvilleCorp to Milwaukee. You’ll see the streetcar itself in Milwaukee very soon — probably tomorrow! #thehopmke #milwaukeeorbust pic.twitter.com/06VXqytGzR — The Hop (@thehopmke) March 25, 2018

Here’s the top of our first new #streetcar vehicle, now on the road via flatbed truck to #Milwaukee. See you here very soon. (Thanks @paysbig.) #thehopmke #milwaukeeorbust pic.twitter.com/68og0Yz1yh — The Hop (@thehopmke) March 24, 2018

Guess who hit the road today for Milwaukee from @BrookvilleCorp in PA? Yep, our first #streetcar, and it’ll be at its new home as early as Monday. Follow our social media accounts for arrival deets. #thehopmke #milwaukeeorbust pic.twitter.com/giPHYH63Ad — The Hop (@thehopmke) March 23, 2018

We're reopening the Milwaukee Street exit ramp off westbound I-794 starting Monday morning. That and other construction news for the week ahead… https://t.co/VbhklUY8b4 pic.twitter.com/AmQn1lpv8t — The Hop (@thehopmke) March 23, 2018

On-street testing of the first vehicle will begin next month on a section of W. St. Paul Ave., with testing along the full initial route to begin this summer.

The public is expected to first be able to ride The Hop in November.

Rides will be free for the first year, thanks to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s generous 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.