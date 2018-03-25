Milwaukee or bust: City’s 1st streetcar vehicle set to arrive downtown Monday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s first new streetcar vehicle will arrive in the city on Monday, March 26.
In an update, officials on Twitter said Sunday the vehicle should cross into the Badger state around 9 a.m. Monday near Beloit. It’s set to arrive at its home in downtown Milwaukee around 11:30 a.m.
The 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcar vehicle traveled from the plant in Brookville, Pa. through Ohio, Indiana and Illinois before arriving in Milwaukee.
The vehicle’s arrival is expected to mark the first time the fleet’s color scheme will be seen by the public. It is the first of a five-vehicle order, with the remaining cars slated to arrive over the next few months.
It will be rolled off the truck on W. St. Paul Ave. between N. 2nd and N. 4th Sts., and then head inside the streetcar’s adjacent operations and maintenance facility on N. 4th St.
Short portions of W. St. Paul Ave. and N. 4th St. will be closed for a few hours to accommodate delivery.
On-street testing of the first vehicle will begin next month on a section of W. St. Paul Ave., with testing along the full initial route to begin this summer.
The public is expected to first be able to ride The Hop in November.
Rides will be free for the first year, thanks to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s generous 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.