OHS reopens; principal praises response after 176 experienced carbon monoxide symptoms

OCONOMOWOC -- Oconomowoc High School reopened for students and staff Monday, March 26, after classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday, March 22 and 23, after 176 students and faculty were treated for carbon monoxide symptoms. The source hasn't been found, but officials said it was

safe for students to return on Monday, after a weekend of air quality monitoring and testing.

It was back to class at Oconomowoc High School Monday, and the morning began with an announcement from the principal, praising the response during the toxic air scare.

"It's been good -- just like any other normal morning," said Sarah Johnson, senior.

"I think everyone handled it well with like, getting outside, or finding a ride home or staying calm with it," said Cora Winter, senior.

First responders rushed to the school and the adjacent Oconomowoc Arts Center on Thursday for the air quality issue, after more than 170 people fell ill. The school was closed so an investigation could be conducted. After days of monitoring, the source hasn't been found.

"If they're still testing and not knowing what exactly it is, I don't know why we're in school and like, risking our lives if something is really bad," said Winter.

Winter and her friends said on Monday, the past few days were overwhelming.

"Yeah, 'cause I didn't really see it coming," said Winter.

However, they said they believe this ordeal has created a stronger sense of school unity.

"I think we all like, came together as a school," said Winter.

A school district spokeswoman said at no time did the district find any high level of carbon monoxide. She said they will continue to monitor readings proactively.

At last check, the district was seeing normal levels inside the school.