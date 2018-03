Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A police investigation was underway Monday, March 26 along railroad tracks in Waukesha.

Waukesha police said the train was stuck on the tracks from Broadway to Sunset -- and motorists were asked to used alternative routes. All roadways are now open for travel.

Update: Railroad and police officials were able to resolve the issue sooner than expected. All roadways are now open for travel. — Carroll University (@carrollu) March 26, 2018

Train is stuck from Broadway to Sunset currently. Please find alternative routes. — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) March 26, 2018

A train is stopped due to an accident & blocking every intersection from Broadway St. to Sunset Dr. Waukesha PD anticipates the train being there most of the day. The best way to get to campus is from the SE (Racine Ave.) or via the W Newhall Ave. underpass from the SW. — Carroll University (@carrollu) March 26, 2018

No additional details have been released.