Prosecutors: Felon admits to firing gun outside pub, running from police before he was shot by officer

RACINE — Formal charges have now been filed against a man, 32, who was shot by a Racine police officer early Saturday, March 24 outside the “Tropical Paradise” pub in Racine.

Jeremiah Golden faces the below charges:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than five to 15 grams), second and subsequent offense

Possession of THC, second+ offense

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Operating a firearm while intoxicated

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

According to a criminal complaint, early on Saturday, police were dispatched to the pub located on Douglas Ave. near St. Patrick St. for a report of a “large group and an individual with a gun.” Officers were advised that “several shots had been fired.”

The complaint says during the investigation, Golden was searched by police, and 23 baggies were located in his pocket, containing what was believed to be crack cocaine. Additionally, investigators located a bag containing a green, leafy substance believed to be THC. These substances were tested, and tested positive for cocaine (7.4 grams) and THC (4.6 grams).

According to investigators, Golden indicated around 1 a.m., he and another individual went to the pub, and the other individual went inside while he waited outside. He said a large group exited the bar, and “several members turned their attention toward him.” He said he walked toward his vehicle parked on St. Patrick St. and retrieved his Glock .40 caliber from the vehicle. He said as the group continued to advance toward him, he fired three shots into the air. He then spotted a marked squad approaching, and said he began running. He said as he ran past the pub, he ran into an officer “who he heard order him to the ground, and to put the gun away.” He said after that, “it gets difficult to remember.” He said he remembered hearing one or two shots, and he then “laid on the ground and was handcuffed.”

He indicated he “partially blacked out” and couldn’t clearly remember firing the three shots into the air and running from police. He said he had consumed shots of alcohol that night. He admitted to running from officers with a gun in his hand, but couldn’t recall where the gun ended up. When asked if he threw the gun, he said “probably.”

Prosecutors say he admitted to throwing the gun and admitted he couldn’t possess a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

A witness corroborated Golden’s story — with the witness saying they saw a group of people by a vehicle and saw “Goldie” point a gun into the air, fire approximately four shots and run. He said he heard police say “stop” at least five times and “Goldie” continued to run.” He said “Man, Goldie shouldn’t have done that.”

The complaint notes that in 2012, Golden was convicted of possession of THC with intent to deliver — a felony conviction, and he was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police said Golden had to be taken to the hospital after the officer-involved shooting — where he was treated and then taken into custody.

Golden made his initial appearance in court on March 26. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 5. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

Racine police said the officer who was involved in this shooting was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.