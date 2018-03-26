‘We maintained it all winter long:’ Turf almost ready for Opening Day baseball at Miller Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Baseball is back! The Milwaukee Brewers' home opener is Monday, April 2-- and one week ahead of the big day, on Monday, March 26, FOX6 News got a look at the science used to make sure the field is ready for play.

The cold Wisconsin weather is no match for Miller Park -- where science makes the grass green -- and Old Man Winter green with envy.

"We're going to be doing the fine tuning," said Mike Boettcher, director of grounds, Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers' grounds crew has been prepping this field for the season opener since last season!

"That's turf grass that we've been growing since last fall. We maintained it all winter long, so we are able to get a good starting point for the spring," said Boettcher.

Sensors under the soil monitor moisture and temperature around the clock -- allowing a grounds crew of 50 to kick in whatever Mother Nature can't.

"We've been watering. We've been mowing. We are working on our clay surfaces," said Boettcher.

Even a gray winter sky is no match for the grounds director, who trucked in grow lights.

"Those (grow lights) have been on since March 8, and they've been pretty much running ever since," said Boettcher.

The result, a perfectly groomed field well ahead of summer -- just in time for the start of the baseball season.

"Everything inside the walls that you guys see here, we've put a lot if meticulous work into, to make sure it plays 100 percent right for the players," said Boettcher.

In less than a week, players will replace sandbags and fans will fill empty seats.

Although it looks great -- the field isn't quite ready. On Wednesday, Marc 28, the grounds crew will stencil on the home opener logo.