Caught on camera: Massive fight breaks out inside Wendy’s restaurant in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A massive fight broke out inside the Wendy's restaurant near 27th and Capitol in Milwaukee -- and a bystander captured it all on video.

Milwaukee police say officers were dispatched to the restaurant around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 26.

Floyd Taylor, the person who captured the incident on video, told FOX6 News he was in line getting food when an altercation broke out between an employee and a manager at the restaurant. Other employees apparently joined in the fight -- including some who showed up from outside of the building.

Taylor said the fight lasted for several minutes -- all while roughly eight customers, including some small children, were also in the story.

Milwaukee are investigating this case to determine what prompted the altercation.