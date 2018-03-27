‘Continue the momentum:’ Milwaukee Admirals to televise 2 upcoming games

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced Tuesday, March 27 that the team will televise two more upcoming home games on Spectrum Sports across Wisconsin. The games will be Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. against the Texas Stars and on Sunday, April 8 at 3 p.m. against the Iowa Wild.

The additional two games come on the heels of two games that the Admirals televised earlier this season, the first time the team has broadcast games on TV since 1998-99.

“We had a fantastic response from fans indicating how much they enjoyed the first two games we did,” said Turer. “We look forward to continue the momentum we have built with these final two games that come during the thick of the playoff chase.”

The Voice of the Admirals Aaron Sims will handle the play-by-play duties for the TV games. Injured Ads forward Trevor Mingoia will serve as color man for the game on March 30, while former Admirals goalie Dov Grumet-Morris will be the analyst for April 8. The Ads will still have their games broadcast on the radio on 105.7 FM The Fan with Ryan Miller providing the call. Miller’s call will also be available on the internet via AHLlive.com.

Spectrum Sports airs on channel 32/1332HD throughout the Wisconsin division, which ends up being the eastern half of the state. Spectrum Sports features live sporting events, tape-delayed games and other featured shows on a wide range of sports, including several high school, college, professional and amateur sports.

Ads have shown game replays on Spectrum Sports for many seasons and will continue to do so.

