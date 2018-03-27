× Schulte Elementary School in Sturtevant closed due to small fire in bathroom

STURTEVANT — Schulte Elementary School in Sturtevant will be closed Tuesday, March 27 due to a bathroom fire.

According to school officials, early Tuesday morning they were alerted to a small fire in a bathroom at the school. The fire was put out quickly, but due to smoke in the building, they are canceling school today.

School officials say they are clearing out the building and anticipate it will be open for parent teacher conferences Wednesday and Thursday.