× 2 teens, both 14, arrested after fight at Southgate Cinema; 2 officers injured

MILWAUKEE — Two 14-year-old girls were taken into custody Tuesday night, March 27 following a fight at Southgate Cinema. Two officers were injured during the incident.

According to police, officers responded to Southgate Cinema around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fight.

As officers were attempting to break up the fight, two officers were struck by two of the subjects. The officers suffered minor injuries.

Two subjects, both 14-year-old girls, were arrested.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for a review of charges.