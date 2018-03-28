× 60 years in prison for Wisconsin man convicted of trying to sell daughter, 4, for sex

HOUSTON — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in a Texas state prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex.

A statement from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Andrew Turley was convicted Friday of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a minor.

The statement says Turley advertised on Craigslist in 2015 and exchanged emails with undercover Houston police officers offering a girl “younger than 10” whom he would drug before the encounter.

Turley told an undercover officer he would be charged $1,000 for two hours with his daughter. When the cash was delivered and Turley led the officer to a bedroom where his daughter was lying drugged, he was arrested.

Turley won’t be eligible for parole for 45 years.