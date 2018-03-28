× Get to Miller Park with ease: “Brewers Line” begins service on Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Getting to Miller Park to cheer on the Brewers on Opening Day has never been easier with the MCTS Brewers Line getting you straight to the game

The Brewers Line is fast, safe and lets you skip surge pricing. Adults pay only $2.00 with the Ride MCTS app and M•CARD or $2.25 cash. Kids 6 to 11 and seniors 65 and over are only $1.10. Fare are paid each way.

The Brewers Line buses start running two hours before game time. Return trip bus service leaving Miller Park operates for one half-hour after the end of the game. The route serves 20 stops along three entertainment districts.

The Brewers Line picks up and drop off fans along Water Street, Cathedral Square and Wisconsin Avenue.

Not able to catch the Brewers Line? Fans can also ride the GoldLine, BlueLine or Route 23, all offer stops within walking distance of Miller Park.