Gov. Walker signs law which permanently revokes licenses for those with 4+ drunk driving convictions

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker signed a bill into law on Wednesday, March 28, permanently revoking driver’s licenses of people convicted of four or more drunk driving-related offenses.

The fourth offense must happen with 15 years of the previous conviction.

Those who lose their licenses and are caught driving will face a $2,500 fine, and up to a year in jail.

