New season, new stuff: Milwaukee Brewers showcase team store merchandise

MILWAUKEE -- A new season of baseball means new merchandise at the Milwaukee Brewers' team shop.

"I think the selection is even better than it's been in the past," said a shopper.

The Brewers showcased the new merchandise Wednesday, March 28. It brought in the likes of Dan Odell, who browsed the bobbleheads in excitement for Opening Day.

"It's that one thing that baseball has that other sports don't," said Odell. "The party atmosphere. The outlook on the season. Everyone is zero and zero," said Odell.

Opening Day is also an important game for the Brewers Community Foundation, which works with dozens of charities in the state.

"We're hoping on Opening Day, which is generally our largest sell. We will generate more than $100,000 so we can make a contribution to a non-profit," said Cecelia Gore, with the Brewers Community Foundation.

Expect that and much more on the Brewers' Opening Day -- Monday, April 2.

Meanwhile, this season, the Brewers are teaming up with Sargento and the Hunger Task Force for the "Double Helping for Hunger" program. For every double hit at Miller Park this season, Sargento will donate $200 to the Hunger Task Force.

"About 35,000 people are relying on food pantries here in Milwaukee County every single month. Hunger Task Force is your free and local food bank, so we make sure that all the food and money that gets donated here in Milwaukee goes to area food pantries and helps local families," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force.

This is the first year of this partnership. Last year, the Brewers hit more than 150 doubles at Miller Park.