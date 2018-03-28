× Officials offer tips as airport parking lots fill up due to spring break travel

MILWAUKEE — Many of Mitchell Airport‘s parking facilities are at capacity due to the peak spring break travel period, officials announced Tuesday, March 27.

According to a news release from airport officials, the only lot with space remaining is the “Hourly” section of the parking garage. Other lots will reopen intermittently as space become available.

Travelers flying out between now and Thursday morning, March 29, are encouraged to have a friend or family member drop them off at the airport, or take advantage of alternative forms of transportation serving MKE, including:

Milwaukee County Transit System Green Line and Route 80 (145 bus roundtrips between downtown Milwaukee and MKE every weekday) Amtrak Hiawatha trains travel from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station downtown to the Mitchell Airport Amtrak Station (MKA) seven times per day Uber, Lyft, taxicabs and Go Riteway provide door-to-door service Coach USA offers daily service from Waukesha, Racine, and Kenosha Counties and downtown Milwaukee to MKE Lamers Connect offers daily service from Wausau, the Fox Valley, and Madison to MKE Badger Bus offers daily service from Madison to MKE MKE offers free motorcycle and bicycle parking – plenty of space is available



MKE will have plenty of parking space available for travelers flying out Thursday afternoon or beyond, airport officials said.