Public transit plan to take Milwaukee workers to Foxconn plant faces familiar hurdle: money

MILWAUKEE -- The idea is simple enough. Develop a public transit plan to take Milwaukee workers to the Foxconn plant when it opens in Racine County, but there is a familiar hurdle -- money.

One transit option is Milwaukee Foxconn workers taking the Amtrak to Sturtevant -- about a mile from the Foxconn campus, but as the Public Transportation Board heard in February, those trains are already packed during peak hours. Seven to 10 trips a day would require about $200 million in infrastructure improvements -- and would not be running until 2023.

Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb has proposed a bus route connecting Milwaukee and Racine to the screen manufacturing plant. He suggests using $4.5 million from the sale of the former Midwest Airlines hangar, but questions remain about whether federal regulations allow that money to be spent on transit.

"The state has to invest in a multi-modal approach to provide a workforce for this facility. That includes bus service where appropriate, expanding rail service where appropriate and the highway piece," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

Bauman said the state is only acting on the highway part -- fast-tracking the expansion of I-94 while ignoring those who would rely on transit.

"You can incrementally add capacity to the train," Bauman said.

Bauman suggests adding more cars to the existing seven daily Amtrak runs, but even that would cost another $2 million a year.

"It's pocket change compared to the subsidies they've already been provided," Bauman said.

FOX6 News reached out to both Foxconn and the governor's office. We are waiting to hear from the company -- while a spokeswoman for Gov. Scott Walker referred us to another state office -- one that did not immediately answer our question.